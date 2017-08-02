Asbury High School football stadium not ready for this season

Three separate companies are making a multimillion dollar investment that will create jobs in the Decatur area.More >>
A threat against your child in school can drive you to make extreme decisions. That's what happened to one local woman.
Huntsville police say one of their officers was injured by a moving car during an arrest Wednesday morning.
Two developers pitched a new building idea for downtown Huntsville where the current City Hall is located.
A local transgender veteran is speaking out about President Donald Trump's recent tweets about the military.
"She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband's head and pulled the trigger," an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
