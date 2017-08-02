Suspect's car runs over Huntsville officer's foot during arrest

Huntsville police say one of their officers was injured by a moving car during an arrest Wednesday morning.

Officers say they found 27-year-old Kartheek Sola passed out behind the wheel on University Drive at Putman Drive at about 9 a.m. Police say the car was still in gear and rolled over one of the officer's foot when they tried to get Sola out. He was taken to the hospital just to be checked out.

Sola was charged with second-degree assault for the officer's injuries. He was also charged with possession of a methamphetamine, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and resisting arrest.

Police say there was a large knife in the car and a pistol in the car for which he didn’t have a concealed carry permit for.

