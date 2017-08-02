New Huntsville superintendent on first day of school

Several north Alabama students will return to school later this week and next week. On Wednesday, Huntsville City Schools geared up for the first day of their school year.

Superintendent Matt Akin visited multiple schools. He told WAFF 48 News that he saw a lot of excitement among the students and the teachers at the schools and that both were eager to start working.

Akin said the expectation for this school year specifically is to help students improve their reading level. He wants to work on personalizing the learning process for students not just in reading but in all subjects.

“It was just exciting to see everyone back,” Akin said when asked about his favorite part of today’s first day back at school.

