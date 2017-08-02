Fort Payne seeks to condemn business still in operation

Fort Payne officials want to condemn the MAPCO on Gault Avenue North. (Source: WAFF)

City leaders in Fort Payne want to condemn a property in the downtown area they say is an eyesore.

You might say, 'So what?' Well, the building is still home to a running business.

City officials say the location has become unsightly and talks with the owners have broken down.

People are still coming for gas and more at MAPCO store number 1106. But if the city of Fort Payne has its way, the store on Gault Avenue North will be leveled. The city council voted to begin the condemnation proceedings on Tuesday.

City attorney Rocky Watson said the site is an eyesore and a potential pollution problem.

Watson said they worked out a deal with the previous owners, which was in the process of being written up when the property was sold. He said the new owners are not honoring the agreement, so it's left the city with no alternative.

Watson said hopefully it can be resolved out of court, but if not they'll move forward with the condemnation process.

No word on when those condemnation proceedings could begin.

