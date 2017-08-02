Fort Payne reaches agreement to buy unsightly convenience store

Fort Payne city officials have agreed to buy the MAPCO on Gault Avenue North. (Source: WAFF)

The city of Fort Payne and a convenience store owner have come to an agreement.

The city voted to condemn the downtown Mapco store last month that is still operating, although the city saw it as an eyesore.

City officials say they've agreed to buy the building for $175,000 and receive up to $45,000 to remove the gas tanks.

There is no word on what the city plans to do with the property.

