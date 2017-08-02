Muslim family claims bacon intentionally added to sandwiches at Decatur McDonald's

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is alleging someone at the McDonald's off Point Mallard Parkway intentionally placed small pieces of bacon in a Muslim family's McChicken sandwiches.

Most Muslims do not eat pork products, such as bacon, for religious reasons.

A McDonald's executive said in a statement Tuesday that the restaurant is looking into the matter.

“We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees,” Rick Walter, local McDonald’s owner/operator, said through a Nashville public relations firm. “We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served."

The family had spent the day at Point Mallard Water Park and stopped at McDonald's at 3342 Point Mallard Parkway at Interstate 65 for lunch Monday afternoon, said Khaula Hadeed, executive director of the Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48