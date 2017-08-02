Morgan County capital murder trial continued

Jury selection was to begin today in Morgan County Circuit in the trial of Dewayne Oneal Hicks, 26, of Madison.

A capital murder trial has been continued after one of the state’s material witnesses refused to cooperate, according to a defense attorney involved in the case.

Jury selection was to begin today in Morgan County Circuit in the trial of Dewayne Oneal Hicks, 26, of Madison. Hicks is charged with capital murder in the 2013 shooting death of James Patrick Travers II during a botched robbery at the victim’s Southeast Decatur home.

Ryan O’neal Caudle, 25, of Decatur, a co-defendant in the case, was expected to testify against Hicks as part of a plea deal that sentenced him to life imprisonment but avoided a possible death penalty.

Brian White, a defense attorney for Hicks, said in response to questions Tuesday that Caudle was refusing to testify and had asked the court to set aside his August 2016 guilty plea. If approved, the move would have Caudle go to trial on a charge of capital murder.

Read more at the Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48