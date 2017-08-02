Huntsville and Madison County students head back to school

Thousands of Huntsville and Madison County students will head back to school on Wednesday, the two districts are the first in the Valley to open up their classrooms.

That's right buses will be rolling out, going on routes all over the city to pick up students, which means more traffic on city streets and county roads, so you need to give your self a little more time today and be on alert when driving.

That's because you'll see flashing lights on school zone signs all across the county. Once you see them, you need to slow down, Huntsville police will not hesitate to pull you over for going even just five miles over that speed limit.

Another thing to be on the lookout is for crosswalks, now most will have a crossing guard directing traffic, but you still need to be aware during daytime hours or after school for kids crossing the street.

Also be cautious around school buses stopping to pick up kids, lights on, sign out on the bus means you need to stop, both directions of traffic, the only exception to that being a four lane divided highway where only traffic following the bus must stop.

