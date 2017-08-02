Unregistered Decatur students need to register ASAP

A new online registration process has made the Center for Alternative Programs the busiest building in Decatur City Schools this summer.

Hundreds of parents and students are going daily to the building on Second Avenue Southeast — off Banks-Caddell Elementary School’s west parking lot — to get help with filling out the online registration or just to get their Snapcode password.

It’s a process Dwight Satterfield, DCS director of operations and safety, said parents need to use to register their students as soon as possible with the opening of the school year coming next week.

“They can do it online so they don’t have to come in (to CAP),” Satterfield said, “but it needs to be done as soon as possible because school starts Aug. 9.”

The number of students and parents going to CAP is rising daily. Only 1,000 registered in June, but close to 4,000 went through the process, either at home or CAP, in July. Satterfield said another 1,500 need to complete the enrollment process before classes begin.

Satterfield expects enrollment to easily surpass 8,700 and be up over last year.

Read more at the Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48