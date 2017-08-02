Unregistered Decatur students need to register ASAP

Two developers pitched a new building idea for downtown Huntsville where the current City Hall is located.More >>
Two developers pitched a new building idea for downtown Huntsville where the current City Hall is located.More >>
A local transgender veteran is speaking out about President Donald Trump's recent tweets about the military.More >>
A local transgender veteran is speaking out about President Donald Trump's recent tweets about the military.More >>
A Boaz man is facing child pornography charges. 72-year-old Bobby Ray Engle was taken into custody on Sunday.More >>
A Boaz man is facing child pornography charges. 72-year-old Bobby Ray Engle was taken into custody on Sunday.More >>
On Monday evening, the Hartselle City Schools board of education offered their open superintendent position to Dee Dee Jones. She beat out three other finalists.More >>
On Monday evening, the Hartselle City Schools board of education offered their open superintendent position to Dee Dee Jones. She beat out three other finalists.More >>
A Marshall County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl more than 10 years ago. For his crime, he must spend at least three years behind bars.More >>
A Marshall County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl more than 10 years ago. For his crime, he must spend at least three years behind bars.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.More >>
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.More >>