Construction may soon begin for Fort Payne veterans park

Construction may soon finally begin, at least in part, for a veterans park in Fort Payne.

Little has changed since the groundbreaking ceremony late in 2014. But city officials say they hope to begin landscaping for the new Patriots Park by Veteran's Day in November.

Because bids for the park came in too high, the city county and a private investor are the ones to start work.

“We'd have some concrete work done, maybe the flag poles up, and some lights shining on the flagpoles and have a kickoff on selling pavers," said Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser.

Chesser said those paver sales in memory of someone will help purchase the monuments that will be erected at the park.

