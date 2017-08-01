Boaz man arrested on child pornography charges

A Boaz man is facing child pornography charges. 72-year-old Bobby Ray Engle was taken into custody on Sunday.

Boaz police say they executed a search warrant at this home on June 30. Computers and storage devices were seized. Police say a forensic exam of the computers found child pornography was on several of the devices.

Several neighbors expressed concern, but many said they didn't know who lived in the home. One neighbor said he's lived on the street 15 years and never knew who lived in the home. Another neighbor said they worry about the children living on the same street.

"I don't like it too good. Lock him up," said Bobby Beam, a neighbor.

Engle is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the case.

