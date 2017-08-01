Jackson County school provides supplies to students

Parents, what would your reaction be if instead of getting a list of school supplies your child needed, you were handed a list of items the school would be providing to them? At Skyline School in Jackson County, this has become an annual reality, all thanks to the Skyline School supply drive.

The school supply program was first organized by the school eight years ago. Skyline's secretary, Tangula Long, said each year the drive helps out the parents just as much as the kids.

"When we started the program, there was such a relief in the community. And so many families were just so happy to be able to concentrate on other things, to be able to take that money and spend it somewhere else in their family, to buy groceries with it, to buy school clothes with it, to do other things, even pay a doctor bill with it if they needed to," said Long.

Long said this drive would not be possible without the help of their community. At the beginning of June, letters were mailed out to local business, churches, city and county government offices to ask for help with supplies. Monetary donations and some supplies were sent to the school throughout the summer. A very large order was then submitted to Walmart for the supplies. That order will be arriving sometime early next week.

And when school starts on Aug. 14, teachers will distribute supplies to every single student at the school. The supplies vary for each grade. Some of the items include paper, pencils, scissors, crayons, glue sticks, all the way to calculators and even flash drives.

If you would like to donate to the Skyline School supply drive, you may contact the school at 256-587-6561.

