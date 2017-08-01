Decatur considering eliminating alley garbage pickup

Trash pickup in Decatur could soon change. The city's street and environmental services department has proposed to the Decatur City Council to eliminate alley trash pickup. This means residents would have to leave their trash cans on the curb.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said this could save the city close to $2 million over a 5 year time frame.

Bowling said the challenge is figuring out if older citizens would need any help putting their trash cans at the curb. He also said the terrain in some neighborhoods makes it hard for the trucks to get to the trash cans.

In terms of jobs, Bowling said that no one will be laid off, but if some choose to retire, those positions will not be refilled.

The council will be holding a work session on Aug. 14 in order to hear concerns that residents may have. The council will ultimately vote on the proposal on Aug 21.

