Huntsville mom facing domestic violence charges after baby left in hot car

A Huntsville mother has been charged with domestic violence after her baby had to be rescued from a hot car on Sunday morning.

HEMSI responded to a report of a baby in a hot car at 2010 Oakwood Avenue just after 9 a.m.

The caller told 911 that a mother was passed out in her vehicle in the Kroger parking with her infant in the backseat.

EMTs were able to wake up the mother. Huntsville police tell us the infant who was 5-months-old is expected to be fine.

The infant’s mother 29-year-old Ashley Cantrell of Huntsville was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence-reckless endangerment.

The case is still under investigation by police and DHR.

