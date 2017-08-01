Decatur man arrested on drug charges

On Monday, a Decatur police officer was patrolling the Beltline near Kathy Lane when they saw a Nissan Altima traveling northbound on the Beltline with no tag.

The officer initiated the traffic stop on the vehicle and it stopped at the intersection of Old Moulton Road and the Beltline. During the initial contact with the driver, investigators say the officer could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After a vehicle search, approximately 1 pound of marijuana was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. An open can of beer was also found under the passenger's seat of the vehicle.

The driver, Dexter Mahaley was also found to be operating the vehicle without insurance and no registration information for the vehicle could be found.

Mahaley was charged with possession of marijuana I, open container violation, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

