Temporary water outage on Madison County road

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, the Madison County Water Department will be making system improvements to their water system.

These improvements will require a temporary water outage for the customers on Little Cove Road from Pine Street to Miller Road as well as those on Pine Street, Oak Street and Shipps Drive.

This work is scheduled for completion by 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

