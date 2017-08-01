New school year to emphasize career tech in Russellville City schools

Russellville High School principal Jason Goodwin looks out over the campus as the new class year draws near. (Source: Jim Hannon/Times Daily)

City schools Superintendent Heath Grimes said the district is placing a greater-than-ever emphasis on career technical education, beginning when classes resume Aug. 8.

"This is actually something we've been working on for a while, strengthening our career technical program, but the students will begin reaping the benefits when they come back to school next week," Grimes said.

He said the district's five-year strategic plan entails building community and the career technical program with its various academies.

Along with that comes the forging of stronger relationships with businesses and industries.

"We realized that instead of training these students in the areas we thought necessary, we needed to be letting our businesses and industries drive what we need to be offering students," he said. "They know best what's needed for these students to go to work."

High School Principal Jason Goodwin said changes in leadership duties in the career technical areas have set the program in a good direction.

