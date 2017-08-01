Tennis complex returns to agenda

A proposed tennis complex at Veterans Park and a 5-cent lodging tax increase to help fund it make their third appearance today on the City Council agenda.

The items have not been brought up for a vote. Both items failed to get unanimous consent for immediate consideration during the July 11 meeting and were removed from the agenda for the July 18 meeting.

Heading into today's meeting, however, some questions remain, according to council members.

Councilman David Bradley said Monday he wonders about the development plans for the remainder of Veterans Park.

"The issue now is how much is it going to cost to fix up the other parts of the park," said Bradley, whose district includes Veterans Park. "That is a question mark. We do not know that."

The project calls for building the complex and moving the location of ball fields. Officials estimate it would cost $13 million.

Read more at The Times Daily .

