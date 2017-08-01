National Night Out Locations in Decatur posted

On Monday evening, the Hartselle City Schools board of education offered their open superintendent position to Dee Dee Jones. She beat out three other finalists.More >>
A Marshall County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl more than 10 years ago. For his crime, he must spend at least three years behind bars.More >>
With two weeks until the U.S. Senate special election, Alabama has a new law that prohibits crossover voting.More >>
A man is dead following a wreck Sunday night in Madison.More >>
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and police responded to a house fire reported at 118 Callaway Ln. in Meridianville.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
