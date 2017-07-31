Hartselle City Schools selects new superintendent

Dee Dee Jones was selected as the new Hartselle City Schools superintendent. (Source: WAFF)

On Monday evening, the Hartselle City Schools board of education offered their open superintendent position to Dee Dee Jones. She beat out three other finalists.

Jones has been with Hartselle City Schools for two years. She said the transition should be smooth since she's familiar with the system.

Before her time at Hartselle, she worked for Decatur City Schools.

The Hartselle school board authorized the board president to start contract negotiations on Monday evening.

After the vote, Jones told WAFF 48 News she’s honored and humbled to be trusted with the new position. We asked what her first order of business is as superintendent:

“Get school started and be in the school with the teachers and the principal. You know, I’ve been here the last two years running with day to day operations,” she said. “That 90 day plan, 180 day plan, we're going to keep going. We're in excellent shape academically...We'll keep growing with the goals we have."

Jones said she's excited to support the administrators, the teachers and the students.

