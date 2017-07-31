Huntsville college student wins scholarship

A Huntsville college student named Megan Sandoval is one of five students in the country being awarded a scholarship by Two Maids & a Mop.

The company is awarding five scholarships for $5,000 each to star employees and their families. Two Maids & a Mop said their employee, Roberta Sandoval, is a military wife and a mother of two. She is the top seller and worker of the 31 maids the store employs at their Huntsville location. Her daughter, Megan, works two jobs at more than 50 hours per week altogether and goes to college full time at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Megan Sandoval was told to come to the Huntsville's Two Maids & a Mop to meet up with her mom because she’d be getting an award for her hard work. Little did both know, and Megan was surprised and selected to receive $5,000 to help with college expenses.

“It’s really crazy. I thought it was an ordinary day. I didn't even know there would be cameras. I wasn't sure what award my mom was going to be getting,” she said. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity and to get the check. It’ll really help a lot.”

