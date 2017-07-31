Crossover voting no longer allowed in Alabama

With two weeks until the U.S. Senate special election, Alabama has a new law that prohibits crossover voting.

Crossover voting is when someone votes for one party, either Republican or Democrat, in the primaries, then votes in the other party’s run-off elections.

Secretary of State John Merrill said this new law is to ensure that no one is influencing vote totals for candidates during the primary process.

Sam Givhan, chairman for the Madison County Republican Party, said this law will limit whether someone receives a ballot or not.

Political analyst Waymon Burke said this law will help make elections fair.

Alabama has experienced the effects of crossover voting before. Back in 1986 during the Democratic primary for governor, Charlie Graddick beat Bill Baxley. It was later discovered that some Republicans crossed party lines and voted during the Democratic runoff election. The Democratic party pulled Graddick’s nomination and gave it to Baxley.

