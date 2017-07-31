Arab High School getting new sports complex

Assistant Principal Mark Edwards and Principal Brad Cooper look over plans for the new Arab High School sports complex. (Source: WAFF)

High school football is just a little under a month away from kicking off. And for Arab High School, this will be the last season they'll be playing at their current stadium.

A brand new stadium is expected to open next fall, just one part of a new sports complex there.

Arab City Schools Superintendent John Mullins said the new home for the Arabian Knights will benefit students at the school in more ways than one.

"This is going to provide opportunity for students. It's going to also provide resources for students. We, as I said, we have been leasing at $35,000 a year, city-owned facilities. And when we get our own facilities built, that money will be able to be expended elsewhere," said Mullins.

The new Arab High School sports complex is being constructed on property the school owns next to Gilliam Springs Baptist Church off U.S. 231. It will include the football stadium, baseball and softball fields, and tennis courts.

Additional plans for the property include a new Arab High School about 10 to 15 years down the road.

The superintendent said funding for the sports complex project was made possible by Arab residents voting "yes" to additional property taxes last year.

