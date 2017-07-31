Pedestrian recovering after being struck by vehicle in Albertville

With two weeks until the U.S. Senate special election, Alabama has a new law that prohibits crossover voting.More >>
A Marshall County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl more than 10 years ago. For his crime, he must spend at least three years behind bars.More >>
A man is dead following a wreck Sunday night in Madison.More >>
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and police responded to a house fire reported at 118 Callaway Ln. in Meridianville.More >>
Both occupants are currently being evaluated at a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
