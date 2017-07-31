Pedestrian recovering after being struck by vehicle in Albertville

Albertville police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue. (Source: WAFF)

A man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Albertville. The accident happened just blocks away from where another man was killed in recent years.

The incident happened on Baltimore Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Albertville police say a 53-year-old man stepped out into the roadway and was struck by a 2007 Hummer. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Hospital officials said late Monday afternoon that he is in good condition in the hospital's surgical intensive care unit.

Albertville police say the driver did not leave the scene.

"It was an accident. The driver saw him but like right at the last second. There was actually, according to the officers on the scene, skid marks so she did apply the brakes and tried to avoid the accident, just one of those very unfortunates," said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said the driver is not expected to face charges.

The incident happened nearly three years to the day just a block or two away from where 23-year-old Bradley Benefield was struck and killed crossing that same road.

