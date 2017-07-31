Marshall County man pleads guilty in child sexual abuse case from 2006

A Marshall County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl more than 10 years ago. For his crime, he must spend at least three years behind bars.

Monday's plea wasn't the first time Aaron Wayne Pace has pleaded guilty to sexual relations involving young girls.

Pace faced sodomy and sexual abuse of a child charges. Instead, prosecutors agreed to let Pace plead guilty to felony child abuse charges.

When asked what he did, Pace told the judge he mistreated her.

Prosecutors say Pace sexually abused a girl under the age of 12 at an Albertville home for nearly three years back in 2006. Four years after the abuse, the child told a friend whose mother reported the abuse to police.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Pace to 10 years but suspended that sentence provided he serve three years.

Prosecutors say he pleaded guilty in Etowah County in June to a similar instance involving a second victim.

Pace's sentence will run concurrent with his Etowah County plea.

