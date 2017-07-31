Marshall County man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case from 2006

A Marshall County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl more than 10 years ago. For his crime, he must spend at least three years behind bars.More >>
A Marshall County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl more than 10 years ago. For his crime, he must spend at least three years behind bars.More >>
With two weeks until the U.S. Senate special election, Alabama has a new law that prohibits crossover voting.More >>
With two weeks until the U.S. Senate special election, Alabama has a new law that prohibits crossover voting.More >>
A man is dead following a wreck Sunday night in Madison.More >>
A man is dead following a wreck Sunday night in Madison.More >>
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and police responded to a house fire reported at 118 Callaway Ln. in Meridianville.More >>
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and police responded to a house fire reported at 118 Callaway Ln. in Meridianville.More >>
Both occupants are currently being evaluated at a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Both occupants are currently being evaluated at a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>