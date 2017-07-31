Sponsors needed for school supplies for Shoals children of incarcerated parents

Having the right tools for the job is especially important for children going back to school in the coming days. But some of those kids right here in our area need help getting those supplies because one or both of their parents are behind bars.

The Shoals Alliance for Youth said 42 kids still need to be sponsored so that they’ll have all the necessary gear to head back to school.

"These kids have done nothing, but it certainly affects how they are treated, and we want to let them all know that we care about them and that they are special," said Shoals Alliance for Youth founder Debbie Dixon.

The program reaches more than 1,000 students in Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone and Morgan counties who have one or both parents in jail or prison. This is the 28th year they’ve collected supplies to help local children.

You or an organization can sponsor a child with incarcerated parents. They'll let you shop for items with the student, donate supplies or send gift cards.

"Even though they are in this unfortunate circumstance, we want them to have a new suit of clothes, new shoes and all of their school supplies and their Chromebooks paid for," Dixon said.

If you'd like to sponsor a child this year, call Dixon at 256-443-1297.

