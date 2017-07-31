WATCH: Walker County Sheriff's Office on escaped inmate - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: Walker County Sheriff's Office on escaped inmate

(WAFF) -

The Walker County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 2:30p.m. regarding an escaped inmate.

WAFF 48 will stream the event live in this story.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM]

READ MORE: Inmate still at large after escaping jail in Walker County; 11 recaptured

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly