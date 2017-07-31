Replacement for misspelled war memorial coming to Athens - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Replacement for misspelled war memorial coming to Athens

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

A war memorial outside the Limestone County Courthouse will soon be replaced to fix a misspelling and include several more names.

The current Vietnam War memorial includes the inscription "VIEINAM CASUALTIES".

The names of four fallen servicemen are also missing from the monument.

