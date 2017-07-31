Replacement for misspelled war memorial coming to Athens

A war memorial outside the Limestone County Courthouse will soon be replaced to fix a misspelling and include several more names.



The current Vietnam War memorial includes the inscription "VIEINAM CASUALTIES".



The names of four fallen servicemen are also missing from the monument.



You can read more about the story by visiting our news partners at DecaturDaily.com.





Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48