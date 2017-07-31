Guntersville Lake fish safe to eat

A potential mercury contamination is not impacting the majority of Guntersville Lake.



A recent sampling tested 18 sites on the lake for mercury in fish.



Advisories have been issued for two areas on the water: Widows Creek and Town Creek.



Fish caught on the rest of the lake tested within the range for safe consumption.



You can read more on this story by visiting our news partners at The Advertiser-Gleam.





