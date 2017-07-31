1 person killed Sunday night in Madison wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 person killed Sunday night in Madison wreck

MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

A man is dead following a wreck Sunday night in Madison.

The accident happened around 11:30p.m. on Shelton Road just north of Madison Boulevard.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The man was pronounced dead the scene. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
 


 

