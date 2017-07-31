Explosion destroys Lawrence County garage - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Explosion destroys Lawrence County garage

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Lawrence County garage is damaged following an explosion overnight.

The homeowners family believes a propane tank may be to blame, but an investigation is still underway.

Firefighters responded to a home off County Road 363 in Trinity late Sunday night.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly