Huntsville nonprofit to offer home for women with intellectual disabilities

A house in Huntsville for women with intellectual disabilities who may otherwise fall through the cracks will soon be home for six residents. Sunday, people came to Nora's House for to see celebrate with the people who will soon live there at 312 8th street. It's across the road from another group home at 305 8th Street, which is the name of the nonprofit that, with a lot of help from the community, made Nora's House a reality.

Reverend John Bailey led the prayer to bless the home, which is named in honor of Nora Hopkins, a woman know for helping people in need. The home will provide around the clock care for six aging women with intellectual disabilities and physical issues, and who do not qualify for state assistance.



The director of 305 8th Street, Andrea Williams, said a woman who was struggling, had been in and out of rescue missions, and wasn't suited for a larger facility gave her the motivation to find a way to help people like her.



"I remember thinking to myself, 'If we had a home with just six people, this woman would be successful. This woman would have the attention she needs, the care that she needs to be in good heath and mentally stable. And that's where the seed was planted. It wasn't until later that I just started seeing more women in that predicament," Williams said.



The Whitman family bought the property, donated it to the nonprofit, the Madison County Commission cleared the property, community donors helped with funding and Legacy Homes helped design the house,



The women will move in to Nora's House in September.



