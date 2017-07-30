Man injured in fall at High Falls Park - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man injured in fall at High Falls Park

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
GROVE OAK, AL (WAFF) -

A 64-year-old man sustained injuries in a fall at High Falls Park Sunday afternoon. 

The man had to be airlifted out of the canyon after falling from the woods to the water. 

No word yet on the man's condition. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly