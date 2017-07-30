Emergency crews respond to house fire in Meridianville

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters and police responded to a house fire reported at 118 Callaway Ln. in Meridianville.

In addition to Meridianville, units from Moores' Mill, Hazel Green and Tony all responded to the call. Red Cross is also at the scene.

No word yet on the cause or if there were any injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

