Two injured in plane crash in Lawrenceburg, TN

Two people were on board a plane that crashed in Lawrenceburg just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred off Airport Rd., adjacent the Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Aiport.

Both suffered noncritical injuries and one was transported to an area hospital.

No further details are known at this time.

