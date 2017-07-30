Two injured in plane crash in Lawrenceburg, TN - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Two injured in plane crash in Lawrenceburg, TN

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WAFF) -

Two people were on board a plane that crashed in Lawrenceburg just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred off  Airport Rd., adjacent the Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Aiport. 

Both suffered noncritical injuries and one was transported to an area hospital.

No further details are known at this time.

