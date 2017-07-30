Baby rescued after being left in hot car Sunday morning in Huntsville

HEMSI responded to a report of a baby in a hot car at 2010 Oakwood Ave. Sunday morning.

The 911 call came in at 9:12 a.m., with the caller reporting that a mother was passed out in her vehicle in the Kroger parking with her infant in the backseat.

Though unconscious when they arrived, EMTs were able to awaken the mother.

HEMSI chief operating officer Don Webster told us the infant, who he said was 3-4 months old, was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in stable condition.

The infant’s mother was detained and questioned by police. No word yet on why she was passed out or if she was arrested or charged with anything.

The baby is expected to recover.

When asked for comment on the incident, Webster encouraged the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings

He added, “And thank goodness someone saw this and a tragedy was prevented.”

