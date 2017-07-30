Baby rescued after being left in hot car Sunday morning in Huntsville

A 64-year-old man sustained injuries in a fall at High Falls Park Sunday afternoon.More >>
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and police responded to a house fire reported at 118 Callaway Ln. in Meridianville.More >>
Two people were on board a plane that crashed in Lawrenceburg just before 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
HEMSI responded to a report of a baby in a hot car at 2010 Oakwood Ave. Sunday morning. The 911 call came in at 9:12 a.m., with the caller reporting that a mother was passed out in her vehicle in the Kroger parking with her infant in the backseat.More >>
Authorities located a missing 9-year-old Macon County girl Saturday in Florida.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
