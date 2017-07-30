Democrats hold town hall in Huntsville

What have your state representatives been doing on your behalf in the state legislature?

That's the questions on the minds of voters who attended a town hall on Wednesday evening.

It was sponsored by Minority Leader Anthony Daniels and Representative Laura Hall.

The town hall is part of the Democratic House Caucus' plan to hold gatherings across the state to hear what is on the minds of voters.

Healthcare, prison reform and the economy were some of the hot topics.

The Democratic Caucus is also looking at legislation during the next session that will remove the tax on groceries to help Alabama's working class.

So far two town halls have been held in Birmingham.

Dates are also set for events in Montgomery and Mobile.

