One injured in late-day shooting in Huntsville

One person is recovering tonight after shooting.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Squaw Valley Dr., near Drake Ave. and Patton Rd. in Huntsville.

Police wouldn't tell us much, but we are working to gather more information.

We'll be sure to update you as soon as we learn more.

