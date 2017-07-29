UPDATE: Missing Macon County girl found safe

Authorities located a missing 9-year-old Macon County girl Saturday in Florida.

ALEA identified her as Neisha Howard. She had last been seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in Tuskegee. Authorities found her in Lake City, Florida.

Investigators say it appears the mother contacted police and that's how they were located.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48