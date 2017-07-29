ALEA issues Emergency Child Alert

The Macon County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's assistance in locating Neisha Howard who is a 9-year-old black female.

She was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Neisha may be with her non-custodial mother, Jerlean Octavia Scott and an unknown white female who may be heading to the Clear Water, Florida area.

They may be traveling in a Red SUV, make and model and Florida tag unknown.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Neisha Howard, please contact the Macon County Sheriff's Department at (334) 727-2500.

