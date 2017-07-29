Firefighters battling blaze in Meridianville wheat field

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on the scene of a fire in Meridianville. The emergency call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
Colbert County EMA officials confirm Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Justin Gasque to fill the unexpired term as Colbert County corner.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and the Criminal Investigation Division need the public's help to identify the man seen in this video.More >>
Early this morning Tuscaloosa police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for murder in Huntsville.More >>
What was once open ocean six months ago, is now a brand-new, full fledged island off the coast of Cape Hatteras, and it seems to be growing by the day.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
