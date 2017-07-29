Firefighters battling blaze in Meridianville wheat field

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Meridianville.

The emergency call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday from 982 Patterson Ln.

The blaze began in a wheat field and spread quickly, threatening surrounding structures.

Units from Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Toney, Bobo and Meridianville all responded to the call.

Firefighters were able to get the situation under control. The fire is no longer threatening any homes in the area.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

