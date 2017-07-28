Jackson County facing budget deficit

Jackson County could be looking at a budget shortfall of a few hundred thousand dollars. It's now part of the discussion in ongoing budget hearings.

The county commission chairman said declining revenues is becoming a huge problem that's getting hard to solve. After meeting with department heads, no real increases are expected for the departments.

Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges expects a $300,000 budget deficit this year.

The county will see a slight increase in property taxes, but revenue from their number one source continues to decline.

The closure of Widow's Creek and the sale of Bellefonte, TVA means a d rop in taxes to the county. Hodges said now the county will have to go back to the county's savings to make up the difference. However, unless the county gets an influx of revenue, the problem is only going to get worse.

"I think we can definitely afford the deficit next year if we have to cover a $300,000 deficit. That's not what we want to do, but we can cover that with the cash, but at some point that cash is going to be gone and then that amount of dollars has to be cut," said Hodges.

The next budget hearing is set for Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

