Missing GA woman found 'violently beaten' in makeshift prison in AL

A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker behind bars.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker behind bars.More >>
Colbert County EMA officials confirm Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Justin Gasque to fill the unexpired term as Colbert County corner.More >>
Colbert County EMA officials confirm Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Justin Gasque to fill the unexpired term as Colbert County corner.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and the Criminal Investigation Division need the public's help to identify the man seen in this video.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and the Criminal Investigation Division need the public's help to identify the man seen in this video.More >>
Early this morning Tuscaloosa police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for murder in Huntsville.More >>
Early this morning Tuscaloosa police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for murder in Huntsville.More >>
The burning structure was a former upholstery shop, which was destroyed beyond repair.More >>
The burning structure was a former upholstery shop, which was destroyed beyond repair.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it found the missing 10-year-old girl near where she was last seen in Cleveland, Tennessee.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it found the missing 10-year-old girl near where she was last seen in Cleveland, Tennessee.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>