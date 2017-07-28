Governor appoints Colbert County coroner

Colbert County EMA officials confirm Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Justin Gasque to fill the unexpired term as Colbert County corner.

Gasque previously served as deputy coroner under Carlton Utley. He was appointed as temporary coroner earlier this month after Utley was killed in a tragic accident on June 26.

Gasque’s term will expire in 2018.

Utley began his third term in 2014.

