Rainfall highlights importance of flood insurance

With all of the rain the Tennessee Valley is getting, you may want to take a second thought and purchase flood insurance.

David Bell, an insurance agent for Rocket City Insurance, said you could spend up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages because of flooding if you do not have flood insurance. Even if you have homeowners insurance, that is not enough to cover the damages of flooding. The only kind of coverage it offers when it comes to flooding is if your pipes burst.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48