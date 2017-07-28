My Take - Flesh Eating Bacteria

A potentially deadly bacteria made headlines again after a man reportedly died from an infection related to "flesh-eating" bacteria. For those concerned about the infection, experts say there are steps people can take to reduce the risk. Additionally, they pointed out the infection is still very rare. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said it's a good idea to stay out of the ocean, rivers or community pools if you have an open wound, especially when water temperatures are warm like they are right now in the Tennessee Valley. Make sure to keep wounds -- even smaller injuries like blisters -- clean and protected as they heal. Treatment can include antibiotics and surgery. In rare cases if the infection has spread to the muscle, much more serious medical procedures are required. Experts say the moral of the story is to be very careful if you have an open cut or sore.

Take precautions or better yet stay clear of area lakes, streams and community pools if you have an open wound just to be on the safe side. I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



