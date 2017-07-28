Morgan Co. authorities need help to identify person of interest

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and the Criminal Investigation Division would like to enlist the help of the public in identifying the man seen in this video.

On March 30, there was an incident in the Danville area where several shots were fired into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators believe that this man may have information relevant to this case. They have not been able to identify him from this video.

If you are the man in this video, or you know who he is, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-560-6188.

