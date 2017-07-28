Huntsville murder suspect apprehended in Tuscaloosa

Early this morning Tuscaloosa police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for murder in Huntsville.

Officers involved in the search for the Tuscaloosa man conducted surveillance of a location he was known to frequent and spotted him attempting to leave the area.

Mondrel Kenee Ward, 26, was taken into custody in the 5700 block of E. McFarland Blvd at approximately 5:30 a.m. during a traffic stop.

Ward was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he is being detained on outstanding felony warrants and for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and felony leaving the scene of the accident.

He is being held without bail for the Huntsville Police Department.

Ward is a suspect in the July 14 murder of 25-year-old Ezekiel Briggs, of Huntsville.

