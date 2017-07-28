Animal owner facing charges after pig bites girl

3-year-old Bella is out of surgery. Her mother tells us there is a lot of swelling in her arm. (Source: White Family)

3-year-old Bella is out of surgery. Her mother tells us there is a lot of swelling in her arm. (Source: White Family)

3-year-old Bella was attacked by her neighbor's pet pig in Rogersville. (Source: WAFF)

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rogersville man on Thursday night after his pig bit a 3-year-old girl causing her to get more than 26 stitches.

21-year-old Thomas Daniel Brown of Rogersville was arrested on Thursday night on charges of permitting livestock or animals to run at large and reckless endangerment.

Amber White said her 3-year-old daughter, Bella, was outside their home Monday morning off County Road 26 in Lauderdale County. The neighbors' pet pig wandered into their yard. The mom had no idea it was near the children until the brother yelled, "Booger's got Bella!"

READ MORE: 400-pound pig attacks 3-year-old in Lauderdale County

"I was telling 911 dispatchers that...a 400-pound pig was on my daughter," White said.

A bandage now covers the large wound. Bella now has multiple layers of stitches, more than 26 in all. She will see an orthopedic surgeon to make sure she doesn't have any nerve damage.

"The chunk that he took out was massive, down to the bone and then on the back of her arm he took out another piece," said White.

The health department has ordered the pig to be euthanized. The pig's head will be tested for any diseases.

Investigators also tell us Brown also had an outstanding Failure To Appear warrant on a trooper ticket.

Brown is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $6,000 total bond amount.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48