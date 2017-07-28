Animal owner facing charges after pig bites girl

Colbert County EMA officials confirm Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Justin Gasque to fill the unexpired term as Colbert County corner.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and the Criminal Investigation Division need the public's help to identify the man seen in this video.More >>
Early this morning Tuscaloosa police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for murder in Huntsville.More >>
The burning structure was a former upholstery shop, which was destroyed beyond repair.More >>
Three capital murder suspects charged for the shooting death of a man in Athens made their first appearance before a Limestone County Judge on Thursday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
